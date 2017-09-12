Apple's iPhone Event: What You Need to Know

Apple on Tuesday will unveil the latest iPhones, Apple Watch and Apple TV. Here's what you need to know about the company's most important product event in years.

DowDuPont to Change Breakup Plan

Two weeks after its formation, DowDuPont is altering its plan to splinter into three companies, a step that appears set to end the threat of a fight with as many as four activist investors.

Goldman's New Obsession: Adding $5 Billion in Revenue

After years of cutting, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is in growth mode, though big questions remain over the future of its debt-trading arm.

Dover to Explore Alternatives for Wellsite Business

Industrial-equipment maker Dover said it was exploring strategic alternatives for its upstream energy businesses, including a possible spinoff or sale.

Microsoft China Veteran Poached by JD.com in Cloud-Services Coup

In a blow to Microsoft Corp., a top cloud-computing executive in China has been hired by JD.com Inc., the e-commerce company that is ramping up its cloud-services business.

Alexion to Cut Workforce by 20%, Move Headquarters to Boston

Alexion Pharmaceuticals is cutting its workforce by 20%, moving its headquarters to Boston and closing offices and manufacturing sites as it works to cut its overhead and move on from a sales-practices controversy.

CoStar to Buy ForRent.com for $385 Million

The cash and stock deal, expected to close later this year, will add scale to the real estate giant's apartment rental business.

AT&T to Give Free HBO to More Wireless Customers

AT&T said it would offer free HBO service to more of its wireless subscribers, as video streaming giveaways become the latest front in the fight for cellular customers.

Vitamin World Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection

Vitamin World, a specialty retailer formerly owned by vitamin manufacturing giant Nature's Bounty, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

What Apple's iPhone Launch Could Mean for Its Suppliers

Shares of companies that provide Apple with iPhone parts tend to underperform in the months following a new model's launch.

