Apple's iPhone Event: What You Need to Know

Apple on Tuesday will unveil the latest iPhones, Apple Watch and Apple TV. Here's what you need to know about the company's most important product event in years.

What Apple's iPhone Launch Could Mean for Its Suppliers

Shares of companies that provide Apple with iPhone parts tend to underperform in the months following a new model's launch.

Ex-Executive at Deutsche Bank Accused in Subprime Loan Case

Federal prosecutors accused the former head of subprime mortgage trading at Deutsche Bank AG of misleading investors about loans backing $1.4 billion in securities issued in 2007, according to a fraud complaint filed in Brooklyn federal court.

Equifax Lobbied for Easier Regulation Before Data Breach

Equifax was lobbying lawmakers and federal agencies to ease up on regulation of credit-reporting companies in the months before its massive data breach.

Fintech Firm SoFi Says CEO Mike Cagney Will Step Down by Year-End

Social Finance Inc., one of the most highly valued private financial-technology startups in the U.S., said on Monday night that Chairman and Chief Executive Mike Cagney would step down by the end of the year.

Yelp Claims Google Broke Promise Made to Regulators

Online-reviews firm Yelp Inc. alleged that Google is breaking a promise it made as part of a 2012 regulatory settlement to not scrape content from certain third-party sites including Yelp, escalating its yearslong battle against the search giant.

Google Plots to Conquer Self-Driving Cars-by Making Peace With Detroit

John Krafcik spent decades in the auto industry. As the head of Waymo, Alphabet's autonomous vehicle unit, he's charged with schooling Silicon Valley in the ways of Detroit.

Google Appeals Record EU Antitrust Fine

Alphabet's Google filed an appeal of the European Union's record $2.9 billion antitrust fine against the company for allegedly abusing the power of its dominant search engine.

Ferrari Bets Racetrack Wins Will Speed Showroom Sales

Ferrari, fresh from a series of Formula One wins, this week will test its costly participation in auto racing by launching a model aimed at ordinary, though well-heeled, drivers.

Opioid Painkiller Makers Seek to Dismiss State Lawsuit

A group of opioid painkiller makers has asked an Ohio court to dismiss the state's case alleging the companies misrepresented the addiction risks of their drugs, arguing the lawsuit is "fatally defective."

