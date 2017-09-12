Malaysia's August Palm Oil Exports 1.49 Million Tons; Up 6.4% -MPOB

Malaysia's palm oil exports were up 6.4% on month at 1.49 million metric tons in August, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said.

Continue Reading Below

The following are details of the August crop data and revised numbers for July, issued by MPOB:

August July Change

On Month

Crude Palm Oil Output 1,810,594 1,827,108 Dn 0.9%

Palm Oil Exports 1,487,820 1,397,910 Up 6.43%

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Palm Kernel Oil Exports 92,317 81,145 Up 13.77%

Palm Oil Imports 41,661 52,962 Dn 21.34%

Closing Stocks 1,942,001 1,785,082 Up 8.79%

Crude Palm Oil 1,056,571 938,502 Up 12.58%

Processed Palm Oil 885,430 846,580 Up 4.59%

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 12, 2017 00:15 ET (04:15 GMT)