Correction to U.S. Cotton Harvest Estimates Article

Analysts expect 2017-2018 U.S. cotton production to average 20.59 million bales, while the range of estimates is 20.0 million bales to 21.30 million bales. Price Futures Group expect production to reach 20.20 million bales. "USDA September 2017-18 U.S. Cotton Harvest Estimates -- Survey," at 10:11 am ET, provided incorrect figures in the table. (Sept. 12, 2017)

NEW YORK--The following are analysts' estimates, in millions of bales, for 2017-2018 U.S. cotton production, exports and ending stocks, as compiled by The Wall Street Journal ahead of the September forecasts by the federal government.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is scheduled to release updated estimates at noon ET Tuesday.

Average Range USDA August 2017-18

Production (6) 20.59 20.00-21.30 20.55

Exports (6) 14.36 14.15-14.60 14.20

Ending Stocks (6) 5.68 5.30-6.15 5.80

Production Exports Ending Stocks

The Rose Report 20.51 14.50 5.41

John Robinson 20.50 14.15 5.80

Rogers Varner 21.30 14.60 6.15

Doane Advisory Services 21.00 14.50 5.90

Price Futures Group 20.20 14.20 5.50

Love Consulting 20.00 14.20 5.30

Write to Julie Wernau at julie.wernau@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 12, 2017 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)