Continental Sees High Growth Potential in Automated Driving

Continental AG (CON.XE) said Tuesday that it sees high growth potential in the automated-driving sector.

Continental expects the global market for automated-driving technology to be worth over EUR30 billion ($35.97 billion) by 2025.

It plans to increase the portion of its digital sales in the three automotive divisions to 70% from 60%, over the coming years, the German automotive manufacturer said in a press conference at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

Continental confirmed its outlook for the fiscal year, saying it expects sales of more than EUR44 billion. The company currently holds a roughly 15% share of the global market for advanced driver-assistance systems and expects further growth in the sector, said Elmar Degenhart, the company's chief executive officer.

September 12, 2017 05:33 ET (09:33 GMT)