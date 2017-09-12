On Our Radar

Continental Sees High Growth Potential in Automated Driving

By Max Bernhard Features Dow Jones Newswires

Continental AG (CON.XE) said Tuesday that it sees high growth potential in the automated-driving sector.

Continental expects the global market for automated-driving technology to be worth over EUR30 billion ($35.97 billion) by 2025.

It plans to increase the portion of its digital sales in the three automotive divisions to 70% from 60%, over the coming years, the German automotive manufacturer said in a press conference at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

Continental confirmed its outlook for the fiscal year, saying it expects sales of more than EUR44 billion. The company currently holds a roughly 15% share of the global market for advanced driver-assistance systems and expects further growth in the sector, said Elmar Degenhart, the company's chief executive officer.

September 12, 2017 05:33 ET (09:33 GMT)