Brazil Retail Sales Flat in July From Previous Month

Retail sales in Brazil held steady in July after three-consecutive months of expansion, as higher supermarket sales offset lower demand for oil derivatives.

Brazil's retail-sales indicator was flat in July from June in seasonally adjusted terms, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, said Tuesday. That was in line with expectations according to a survey of economists by the local Agencia Estado newswire.

Compared with July 2016, retail sales were up 3.1%.

September 12, 2017 08:29 ET (12:29 GMT)