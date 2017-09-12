Bayer Appoints Wolfgang Nickl as New CFO, Effective June 1 2018

Bayer AG (BAYN.XE) said Tuesday that it had appointed Wolfgang Nickl to its board of management and as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Nickl will join the board of management on April 26, 2018 and assume the role of Chief Financial Officer on June 1, 2018. He will succeed Johannes Dietsch, who had announced earlier this year that he would leave Bayer at his own request at the end of May 2018.

Bayer said Mr. Nickl has previous experience as a CFO with several companies in the United States and the Netherlands. Since December 2013, he has been the executive vice president and Chief Financial Officer at ASML NV (ASML.AE), a supplier of lithography systems for the semiconductor industry.

