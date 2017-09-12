Alexion to Cut Workforce by 20%, Move Headquarters to Boston

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is cutting its workforce by 20%, moving its headquarters to Boston and closing offices and manufacturing sites as it works to cut its overhead and move on from a sales-practices controversy.

Continue Reading Below

The rare-disease drugmaker has seen a slew of management changes over the past year, including hiring a new chief executive, after an internal investigation showed senior management pressured staff to get customers to order its flagship drug earlier than needed to meet financial targets.

The company said Tuesday it will incur between $340 million and $440 million of restructuring-related charges. However, the company added the moves are expected to create $250 million in annual cost savings by 2019.

At the end of last year, the company had 3,121 employees across seven locations around the world.

Alexion also plans to relocate its headquarters from New Haven, Conn. to Boston, joining General Electric Co. and Aetna Inc. announcing plans to move its headquarters out of the state in recent years.

Alexion said it would have 400 positions in Boston. About 450 positions will remain in New Haven and those employees will work in roles including research, clinical supply and quality and nurse case management, the company said.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Shares of Alexion rose 1.5% in premarket trading.

Write to Austen Hufford at austen.hufford@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 12, 2017 09:08 ET (13:08 GMT)