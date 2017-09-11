On Our Radar

Utilities Up on Reversal of Growth, Rate Bets -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators rose as traders positioned themselves for continued economic growth and a gradual increase of interest rates. Roughly 65% of Floridians were without power Monday midday as Irma continued to the northern reaches of the state. Customers of Florida Power & Light, a unit of NextEra Energy and the state's largest investor-owned utility, were the most affected by outages. Millions residents were without power, and utility representatives warned more outages were possible.

