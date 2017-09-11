USDA Crop Progress: Winter Wheat Progress-Sep 11

For the week ended Sep 10, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
NO CONDITION REPORTED:
PROGRESS:
--Planted--
09/10 09/03 2016 Avg
Ark 0 (NA) 0 0
Cali 3 (NA) 0 0
Colo 11 2 16 13
Idah 6 (NA) 5 9
Ill 0 (NA) 0 0
Ind 0 (NA) 2 1
Kans 3 1 4 3
Mich 0 (NA) 2 1
Mo 0 (NA) 0 0
Mont 13 2 3 9
Nebr 7 1 17 13
NC 0 (NA) 0 0
Ohio 0 (NA) 0 0
Okla 1 (NA) 1 3
Ore 1 (NA) 4 5
SD 5 (NA) 6 9
Texas 6 (NA) 5 5
Wash 16 5 30 30
18-state
Avg 5 (NA) 5 6
