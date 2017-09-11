On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Winter Wheat Progress-Sep 11

Features Dow Jones Newswires

For the week ended Sep 10, in percent. * denotes revision.

Continue Reading Below

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

NO CONDITION REPORTED:

PROGRESS:

--Planted--

Continue Reading Below

09/10 09/03 2016 Avg

Ark 0 (NA) 0 0

Cali 3 (NA) 0 0

Colo 11 2 16 13

Idah 6 (NA) 5 9

Ill 0 (NA) 0 0

Ind 0 (NA) 2 1

Kans 3 1 4 3

Mich 0 (NA) 2 1

Mo 0 (NA) 0 0

Mont 13 2 3 9

Nebr 7 1 17 13

NC 0 (NA) 0 0

Ohio 0 (NA) 0 0

Okla 1 (NA) 1 3

Ore 1 (NA) 4 5

SD 5 (NA) 6 9

Texas 6 (NA) 5 5

Wash 16 5 30 30

18-state

Avg 5 (NA) 5 6

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 11, 2017 16:21 ET (20:21 GMT)