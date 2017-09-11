On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Condition/Progress-Sep 11

For the week ended Sep 10, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

CONDITION:

very poor poor fair good excellent

09/10 09/03 09/10 09/03 09/10 09/03 09/10 09/03 09/10 09/03

Ark 2 2 7 7 23 21 51 53 17 17

Ill 5 5 8 8 30 29 49 49 8 9

Ind 4 5 11 11 33 31 41 42 11 11

Iowa 3 3 10 10 26 26 52 51 9 10

Ks 4 2 12 9 35 35 43 47 6 7

Ky 1 1 4 3 20 21 61 60 14 15

La 0 1 9 8 39 35 46 51 6 5

Mich 3 3 16 13 28 31 45 44 8 9

Minn 1 1 6 5 21 21 59 60 13 13

Miss 0 0 6 5 25 28 47 44 22 23

Mo 3 2 7 6 28 27 49 53 13 12

Nebr 3 3 7 7 27 26 51 51 12 13

NC 0 0 5 5 26 26 58 57 11 12

ND 5 5 13 14 35 34 44 44 3 3

Ohio 4 4 10 10 30 30 44 46 12 10

SD 5 6 12 13 33 33 43 42 7 6

Tenn 2 1 4 2 15 11 47 56 32 30

Wis 2 2 5 6 16 17 53 51 24 24

18-state

avg 3 3 9 8 28 28 49 50 11 11

yr-ago 2 2 5 5 20 20 55 55 18 18

PROGRESS:

--Dropping Leaves--

09/10 09/03 2016 Avg

Ark 48 33 44 35

Ill 13 3 12 16

Ind 26 13 24 29

Iowa 8 2 17 14

Ks 20 8 11 16

Ky 17 11 13 17

La 75 64 61 65

Mich 21 10 15 17

Minn 13 2 21 25

Miss 64 55 44 48

Mo 10 3 6 9

Nebr 28 8 27 25

NC 18 9 17 12

ND 46 25 50 51

Ohio 19 7 23 27

SD 26 17 42 44

Tenn 23 12 33 24

Wis 3 0 22 14

18-state

avg 22 11 24 25

