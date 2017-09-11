USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Condition/Progress-Sep 11

For the week ended Sep 10, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
CONDITION:
very poor poor fair good excellent
09/10 09/03 09/10 09/03 09/10 09/03 09/10 09/03 09/10 09/03
Ark 2 2 7 7 23 21 51 53 17 17
Ill 5 5 8 8 30 29 49 49 8 9
Ind 4 5 11 11 33 31 41 42 11 11
Iowa 3 3 10 10 26 26 52 51 9 10
Ks 4 2 12 9 35 35 43 47 6 7
Ky 1 1 4 3 20 21 61 60 14 15
La 0 1 9 8 39 35 46 51 6 5
Mich 3 3 16 13 28 31 45 44 8 9
Minn 1 1 6 5 21 21 59 60 13 13
Miss 0 0 6 5 25 28 47 44 22 23
Mo 3 2 7 6 28 27 49 53 13 12
Nebr 3 3 7 7 27 26 51 51 12 13
NC 0 0 5 5 26 26 58 57 11 12
ND 5 5 13 14 35 34 44 44 3 3
Ohio 4 4 10 10 30 30 44 46 12 10
SD 5 6 12 13 33 33 43 42 7 6
Tenn 2 1 4 2 15 11 47 56 32 30
Wis 2 2 5 6 16 17 53 51 24 24
18-state
avg 3 3 9 8 28 28 49 50 11 11
yr-ago 2 2 5 5 20 20 55 55 18 18
PROGRESS:
--Dropping Leaves--
09/10 09/03 2016 Avg
Ark 48 33 44 35
Ill 13 3 12 16
Ind 26 13 24 29
Iowa 8 2 17 14
Ks 20 8 11 16
Ky 17 11 13 17
La 75 64 61 65
Mich 21 10 15 17
Minn 13 2 21 25
Miss 64 55 44 48
Mo 10 3 6 9
Nebr 28 8 27 25
NC 18 9 17 12
ND 46 25 50 51
Ohio 19 7 23 27
SD 26 17 42 44
Tenn 23 12 33 24
Wis 3 0 22 14
18-state
avg 22 11 24 25
