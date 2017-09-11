On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Condition Index-Sep 11

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Dow Jones compiles this national summary of relative crop

conditions and index to assess changes through the crop season.

The summary and index are calculated from the USDA crop condition

reports and weighted by state crop area.

(*) denotes data for the same period the previous year.

TOTAL U.S. SOYBEAN CONDITION SUMMARY (IN PCT): Yr Ago(*)

in pct 09/10 09/03 08/27 08/20 08/13 08/6 07/30 07/23 07/16 9/11/16

v poor 3 3 3 3 3 3 4 4 3 2

poor 9 8 8 9 9 9 9 10 8 5

fair 28 28 28 28 29 28 28 29 28 20

good 49 50 50 50 49 50 49 47 51 55

exlnt 11 11 11 10 10 10 10 10 10 18

STATE INDICES AND NATIONAL AVERAGE RATING:

(An index value of 100 is approximately normal.) Yr Ago(*)

09/10 09/03 08/27 08/20 08/13 08/6 07/30 07/23 07/16 9/11/16

Ark 104 104 105 104 105 105 105 104 105 97

Ill 97 97 97 98 100 100 101 99 102 108

Ind 96 96 96 96 97 97 96 94 95 107

Iowa 99 99 99 97 96 98 99 100 100 110

Kans 94 97 97 97 96 97 96 98 99 105

Ky 106 106 105 105 105 104 104 103 105 106

La 97 98 104 105 107 108 108 109 108 94

Mich 95 96 98 98 97 100 101 101 103 103

Minn 104 105 105 105 105 105 105 104 105 109

Miss 106 106 110 107 106 108 107 104 107 108

Mo 101 102 102 100 101 101 101 100 101 106

Neb 101 101 101 100 99 98 98 96 99 107

NC 104 104 105 104 104 105 102 104 106 102

ND 92 92 94 92 91 87 86 88 87 105

Ohio 98 97 98 98 98 97 95 93 95 98

SD 94 92 93 89 87 84 80 80 81 99

Tenn 111 113 111 111 108 107 105 109 112 110

Wis 108 107 106 106 107 107 106 105 104 114

18-state

avg 99 100 100 99 99 99 98 97 99 106

Yr ago 106 106 106 105 105 105 105 104 104 NA

