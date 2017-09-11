Shire plc Shire Plc : Elections For The Interim Dividend In Respect Of The Six Months To June 30, 2017

TIDMSHP

Elections for the interim dividend in respect of the six months to June

30, 2017

September 11, 2017 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) (the "Company")

announced on August 3, 2017, an interim dividend of 5.09 US cents per

Ordinary Share payable on October 20, 2017, to shareholders on the

register of members at the close of business on September 8, 2017.

Holders of Ordinary Shares are notified that, in order to receive UK

sourced dividends via the Company's Income Access Share arrangements

("IAS Arrangements"), they need to have submitted a valid IAS

Arrangements election form to the Company's Registrar, Equiniti, by no

later than 5pm (BST) on September 22, 2017.

Holders of Ordinary Shares are advised that:

-- any previous elections made using versions of the IAS Arrangements

election form in use prior to February 16, 2016, and any elections deemed

to have been made prior to April 28, 2016, are no longer valid; and

-- if they do not elect, or have not elected using the newly formatted IAS

Arrangements election forms published on or after February 16, 2016, to

receive UK sourced dividends via the Company's IAS Arrangements, their

dividends will be Irish sourced and therefore incur Irish dividend

withholding tax, subject to applicable exemptions.

Internet links to the newly formatted IAS Arrangements election forms

can be found at:

http://investors.shire.com/shareholder-information/shareholder-forms.aspx

For further information concerning the IAS Arrangements, please contact

Equiniti (+44 (0) 121 415 7593). If you are in any doubt as to what

action to take, please consult your tax advisor immediately.

Oliver Strawbridge

Senior Assistant Company Secretary

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

Ian Karp ikarp@shire.com +1 781 482 9018

Robert Coates rcoates@shire.com +44 1256 894874

Media

Lisa Adler lisa.adler@shire.com +1 617 588 8607

Debbi Ford debbi.ford@shire.com +1 617 949 9083

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Shire

Shire is the leading global biotechnology company focused on serving

people with rare diseases. We strive to develop best-in-class products,

many of which are available in more than 100 countries, across core

therapeutic areas including Hematology, Immunology, Neuroscience,

Ophthalmics, Lysosomal Storage Disorders, Gastrointestinal / Internal

Medicine / Endocrine and Hereditary Angioedema; and a growing franchise

in Oncology.

Our employees come to work every day with a shared mission: to develop

and deliver breakthrough therapies for the hundreds of millions of

people in the world affected by rare diseases and other high-need

conditions, and who lack effective therapies to live their lives to the

fullest.

www.shire.com

