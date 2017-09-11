Shire plc Shire Plc : Elections For The Interim Dividend In Respect Of The Six Months To June 30, 2017

TIDMSHP
Elections for the interim dividend in respect of the six months to June
30, 2017
September 11, 2017 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) (the "Company")
announced on August 3, 2017, an interim dividend of 5.09 US cents per
Ordinary Share payable on October 20, 2017, to shareholders on the
register of members at the close of business on September 8, 2017.
Holders of Ordinary Shares are notified that, in order to receive UK
sourced dividends via the Company's Income Access Share arrangements
("IAS Arrangements"), they need to have submitted a valid IAS
Arrangements election form to the Company's Registrar, Equiniti, by no
later than 5pm (BST) on September 22, 2017.
Holders of Ordinary Shares are advised that:
-- any previous elections made using versions of the IAS Arrangements
election form in use prior to February 16, 2016, and any elections deemed
to have been made prior to April 28, 2016, are no longer valid; and
-- if they do not elect, or have not elected using the newly formatted IAS
Arrangements election forms published on or after February 16, 2016, to
receive UK sourced dividends via the Company's IAS Arrangements, their
dividends will be Irish sourced and therefore incur Irish dividend
withholding tax, subject to applicable exemptions.
Internet links to the newly formatted IAS Arrangements election forms
can be found at:
http://investors.shire.com/shareholder-information/shareholder-forms.aspx
For further information concerning the IAS Arrangements, please contact
Equiniti (+44 (0) 121 415 7593). If you are in any doubt as to what
action to take, please consult your tax advisor immediately.
Oliver Strawbridge
Senior Assistant Company Secretary
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations
Ian Karp ikarp@shire.com +1 781 482 9018
Robert Coates rcoates@shire.com +44 1256 894874
Media
Lisa Adler lisa.adler@shire.com +1 617 588 8607
Debbi Ford debbi.ford@shire.com +1 617 949 9083
NOTES TO EDITORS
About Shire
Shire is the leading global biotechnology company focused on serving
people with rare diseases. We strive to develop best-in-class products,
many of which are available in more than 100 countries, across core
therapeutic areas including Hematology, Immunology, Neuroscience,
Ophthalmics, Lysosomal Storage Disorders, Gastrointestinal / Internal
Medicine / Endocrine and Hereditary Angioedema; and a growing franchise
in Oncology.
Our employees come to work every day with a shared mission: to develop
and deliver breakthrough therapies for the hundreds of millions of
people in the world affected by rare diseases and other high-need
conditions, and who lack effective therapies to live their lives to the
fullest.
www.shire.com
