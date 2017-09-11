Crude Prices Diverge After Irma Lands

Oil prices oscillated Monday morning, with U.S. crude recovering a fraction of its losses from the last session and Brent trending downwards.

Hurricanes Add to Problems for Oil Bulls

The havoc wreaked by major summer storms stands to deepen a global crude-supply glut that has depressed oil prices. By paralyzing giant sections of the South, the storms will dent energy demand even as production continues and crude in storage is abundant.

Exchange Rate No Longer the Influence on Growth it Once Was - ECB's Coeuré

A top European Central Bank official said that the exchange rate doesn't weigh on growth the way it once did, offering some comfort to those worried about whether a strong currency would undermine the eurozone's growth outlook.

Markets Rise After Irma Lands, North Korea Stays Quiet

Global stocks and the U.S. dollar edged higher and haven assets retreated, as fears eased among investors about a standoff with North Korea and the impact of Hurricane Irma on the U.S. economy.

Global Economy Week Ahead: Eurozone Industrial Production, U.K. and U.S. Inflation

The week ahead will feature an early look at how the eurozone's economic momentum is holding up in the third quarter, while consumer-price data from the U.K. and U.S. will show if those countries' central banks are getting closer to their inflation targets.

China to Shut Bitcoin Exchanges

Chinese authorities plan to shut down domestic bitcoin exchanges, delivering a final blow to the once-thriving industry of commercial trading for virtual currencies.

Beijing and Bitcoin Don't Mix

The Chinese authorities are growing ever more wary of cryptocurrencies-a fact that should chill bitcoin fans.

China's Fiscal Spending Slowed Sharply in August

China's fiscal spending slowed sharply in August, as the government had front-loaded expenditure earlier this year, resulting in stronger-than-expected economic growth in the first half of the year.

Strong Summer for China Auto Sales, but Fall Could be Chilly

China's car market sustained its recent run of growth in August, continuing to expand after a weak start to the year brought about by a rise in the country's auto-sales tax.

Investors Bet on Thailand, Even as Country Faces Uncertainty

Investors don't like political uncertainty. But the fact that Thailand's former prime minister recently absconded before potentially getting a 10-year prison sentence may have been a good thing for the country's markets.

