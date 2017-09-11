Global Economy Week Ahead: Eurozone Industrial Production, U.K. and U.S. Inflation

The week ahead will feature an early look at how the eurozone's economic momentum is holding up in the third quarter, while consumer-price data from the U.K. and U.S. will show if those countries' central banks are getting closer to their inflation targets.

Global Markets Rise After Quiet Weekend

With little North Korea news over the weekend, investors piled into risk assets to start the week. Asia-Pacific equity markets and the U.S. dollar gained.

China to Shut Bitcoin Exchanges

Chinese authorities plan to shut down domestic bitcoin exchanges, delivering a final blow to the once-thriving industry of commercial trading for virtual currencies.

China's Fiscal Spending Slowed Sharply in August

China's fiscal spending slowed sharply in August, as the government had front-loaded expenditure earlier this year, resulting in stronger-than-expected economic growth in the first half of the year.

Investors Bet on Thailand, Even as Country Faces Uncertainty

Investors don't like political uncertainty. But the fact that Thailand's former prime minister recently absconded before potentially getting a 10-year prison sentence may have been a good thing for the country's markets.

Economic Sanctions Have Limited Reach

The Trump administration is turning to economic warfare-an intensified sanctions program-to deal with North Korea, but economic tools have a mixed record of success addressing geopolitical problems.

Hurricane Irma Churns Through Florida

Hurricane Irma weakened to a Category 2 storm after making landfall in Florida twice and delivering destructive winds, torrential rains and life-threatening storm surge as it moved up the state's Gulf Coast.

Reinsurers Will Largely Be Writing the Checks to Pay for Irma Damage

A global array of reinsurance companies will bear the financial brunt of Hurricane Irma's damage to potentially millions of homes across Florida.

China Eases Measures Aimed at Bolstering Currency

Beijing is starting to unwind some of the extraordinary measures aimed at bolstering its currency, after the yuan's recent surge in value began taking a toll on Chinese exporters.

Wall Street Is Turning on China's 'Perfect Buyers'

Political, regulatory and other hurdles to Chinese cross-border acquisitions are mounting in the U.S., Europe and even Japan, making it harder for Chinese companies to buy and invest in businesses abroad.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 11, 2017 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)