Bitcoin Exchanges Shut Down by Chinese Authorities

Chinese authorities are ordering domestic bitcoin exchanges to shut down, delivering a heavy blow to once-thriving trading hubs that helped popularize the virtual currency pushing it to recent record highs.

Equifax Hack Could Slow Down Fast Loans

The goal of digital lending in recent years has been to make credit decisions quickly, and cheaply. The Equifax data breach could force some lenders to hit the brakes.

Blackstone Prepares for IPO or Sale of Vivint

Blackstone is preparing for an initial public offering or sale of smart-home technology company Vivint, in what's shaping up to be a successful deal for the buyout giant.

Goldman Sachs' Edith Cooper To Leave Firm

Edith Cooper, Goldman Sachs's head of human resources and one of the highest-ranking black women on Wall Street, is leaving the firm at the end of the year.

Irma Misses Insurers' Danger Zone

Hurricane Irma has left a trail of destruction across Florida. But loss estimates have fallen, benefiting insurers now but leaving a tough pricing trend in place.

U.K. Regulator Summons Standard Chartered Over Indonesian Bribery Allegations

The U.K. financial regulator has summoned Standard Chartered PLC officials to a meeting this week over a whistleblower's claims of misconduct at an Indonesian power plant builder owned by the bank, people familiar with the matter said.

A European Treasurer's Mission: Losing the Least Amount of Money When Storing Cash

Negative returns on money-market funds present finance chiefs with a daunting task: losing the least amount possible when storing cash.

Austria Thinks Long, Mulls 100-Year Bond

Austria may be about to go ultra-long as it mulls selling a 100-year bond that would be the first such deal to be sold into public markets in the eurozone.

Equifax Customer Complaints Keep Piling Up

Equifax struggled over the weekend with its response to its massive data breach as consumers continued to criticize the credit-reporting company's efforts and cited ongoing problems with a website set up to help them.

This Is Not Your Child's Robo

United Income is launching a new robo advisory service targeting older investors.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 11, 2017 16:15 ET (20:15 GMT)