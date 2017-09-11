Equifax Customer Complaints Keep Piling Up

Equifax struggled over the weekend with its response to its massive data breach as consumers continued to criticize the credit-reporting company's efforts and cited ongoing problems with a website set up to help them.

U.K. Regulator Summons Standard Chartered Over Indonesian Bribery Allegations

The U.K. financial regulator has summoned Standard Chartered PLC officials to a meeting this week over a whistleblower's claims of misconduct at an Indonesian power plant builder owned by the bank, people familiar with the matter said.

A European Treasurer's Mission: Losing the Least Amount of Money When Storing Cash

Negative returns on money-market funds present finance chiefs with a daunting task: losing the least amount possible when storing cash.

Austria Thinks Long, Mulls 100-Year Bond

Austria may be about to go ultra-long as it mulls selling a 100-year bond that would be the first such deal to be sold into public markets in the eurozone.

China to Shut Bitcoin Exchanges

Chinese authorities are ordering domestic bitcoin exchanges to shut down, delivering a heavy blow to once-thriving trading hubs that helped popularize the virtual currency pushing it to recent record highs.

This Is Not Your Child's Robo

United Income is launching a new robo advisory service targeting older investors.

Reinsurers Will Largely Be Writing the Checks to Pay for Irma Damage

A global array of reinsurance companies will bear the financial brunt of Hurricane Irma's damage to potentially millions of homes across Florida.

Employees of Fintech Firm SoFi Allege Women Are Treated Improperly

Social Finance, a fintech company whose hard-charging ethos propelled it to success, is ensnared in the controversy over the workplace culture and treatment of women at Silicon Valley technology startups.

Short Sellers Take Fight Against Chinese Companies to the Big Screen

Deep-pocketed U.S. investors trying to expose fraud they allege among companies in mainland China have found a new way to promote their cause: a feature film.

Banking Apps Help Customers Amid Hurricanes

Past hurricanes have crippled bank customers, but mobile technology increasingly helps people and businesses get back on their feet quicker.

September 11, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)