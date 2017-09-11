Crude Prices Diverge After Irma Lands

Oil prices oscillated Monday morning, with U.S. crude recovering a fraction of its losses from the last session and Brent trending downwards.

Saudis Stress Commitment to Economic Change Despite Challenges

Saudi Arabia sought to reassure its citizens and potential investors over the weekend of its commitment to a far-reaching plan to transform its oil-dependent economy, even as it acknowledged that some changes may not happen as fast as it had hoped.

Hurricanes Add to Problems for Oil Bulls

The havoc wreaked by major summer storms stands to deepen a global crude-supply glut that has depressed oil prices. By paralyzing giant sections of the South, the storms will dent energy demand even as production continues and crude in storage is abundant.

Irma Knocks Out Power to Millions of Customers in Florida

Close to six million customers were without electricity in Florida due to Hurricane Irma. State utilities, which were warning that some people may not regain power for weeks.

GasBuddy App Scores Big During Florida Fuel Shortage

Hurricane Irma is becoming a defining moment for 17-year-old GasBuddy, as desperate drivers trying to leave Florida ahead of the storm are counting on the firm's real-time data to locate gas stations that haven't been depleted.

Struggling Venezuela Asks Russia to Restructure Its Debt

Russia said Venezuela has asked to restructure its debt, underscoring the Latin American country's financial woes and its reliance on the Kremlin.

Glencore, Qatar Sell 14% Stake in Rosneft to Chinese Energy Company

Glencore and Qatar have agreed to sell the bulk of their nearly 20% stake in Russian state-controlled oil giant Rosneft to a Chinese energy company in a deal worth about $9 billion.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by Three

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by three in the past week to 756, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes, a unit of General Electric.

Trustee: Exide Colluding With Insurers to Avoid Toxic Damages

A Vernon, Calif., lead-acid battery recycling plant shut down years ago due to toxic emissions, is a continuing trouble spot for community residents, regulators and Exide Technologies, its former operator.

Trump Offers to Mediate Dispute Between Qatar and Arab Neighbors

President Donald Trump said he would be willing to serve as a mediator between Qatar and Arab countries that accuse it of supporting terrorism, amplifying his administration's effort to end a stalemate.

