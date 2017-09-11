Irma Knocks Out Power to Millions of Customers in Florida

Close to five million customers were without electricity in Florida, according to outage maps from the state's utilities, which were warning that some people may not regain power for weeks.

GasBuddy App Scores Big During Florida Fuel Shortage

Hurricane Irma is becoming a defining moment for 17-year-old GasBuddy, as desperate drivers trying to leave Florida ahead of the storm are counting on the firm's real-time data to locate gas stations that haven't been depleted.

Oil Prices Tumble Ahead of Hurricane Irma

Oil prices tumbled Friday, as uncertainty gripped the market over the potential impact of Hurricane Irma as it approached the U.S.

Struggling Venezuela Asks Russia to Restructure Its Debt

Russia said Venezuela has asked to restructure its debt, underscoring the Latin American country's financial woes and its reliance on the Kremlin.

Glencore, Qatar Sell 14% Stake in Rosneft to Chinese Energy Company

Glencore and Qatar have agreed to sell the bulk of their nearly 20% stake in Russian state-controlled oil giant Rosneft to a Chinese energy company in a deal worth about $9 billion.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by Three

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by three in the past week to 756, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes, a unit of General Electric.

Trustee: Exide Colluding With Insurers to Avoid Toxic Damages

A Vernon, Calif., lead-acid battery recycling plant shut down years ago due to toxic emissions, is a continuing trouble spot for community residents, regulators and Exide Technologies, its former operator.

Trump Offers to Mediate Dispute Between Qatar and Arab Neighbors

President Donald Trump said he would be willing to serve as a mediator between Qatar and Arab countries that accuse it of supporting terrorism, amplifying his administration's effort to end a stalemate.

Thousands Evacuate as Irma Churns Toward U.S.

Authorities ordered more than 650,000 people to evacuate the Miami area as Hurricane Irma churned toward a possible collision with the mainland U.S. and killed at least 11 people in the Caribbean.

Gas Shortage in Florida Gets Worse as Drivers Flee Irma

Florida gasoline stations are rapidly running out of fuel as drivers try to flee before a possible onslaught by Hurricane Irma.

