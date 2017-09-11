Equifax Lobbied for Easier Regulation Before Data Breach

Equifax was lobbying lawmakers and federal agencies to ease up on regulation of credit-reporting companies in the months before its massive data breach.

Google Plots to Conquer Self-Driving Cars-by Making Peace With Detroit

John Krafcik spent decades in the auto industry. As the head of Waymo, Alphabet's autonomous vehicle unit, he's charged with schooling Silicon Valley in the ways of Detroit.

Opioid Painkiller Makers Seek to Dismiss State Lawsuit

A group of opioid painkiller makers has asked an Ohio court to dismiss the state's case alleging the companies misrepresented the addiction risks of their drugs, arguing the lawsuit is "fatally defective."

Rue21 Wins Confirmation of Chapter 11 Turnaround Plan

Ailing retailer rue21 got a fresh start in bankruptcy court, and its exiting owners, Apax Partners, got out from under the threat of lawsuits from vendors, landlords and other creditors owed $409 million.

Coming Soon: A Streaming TV Bundle for People Who Don't Like Sports

Cable channels owned by Discovery Communications, Viacom Inc., AMC Networks, A+E Networks and Scripps Networks Interactive will be part of a new streaming service expected to have a "soft launch" in coming weeks that will exclude sports programming.

Wholesaler WYNIT Puts Distribution Business Up for Sale

Technology products distributor WYNIT Distribution, which filed for bankruptcy protection Friday, said its bank lenders will fund the cash-strapped business until it can find a buyer at a court-supervised auction.

Ferrari Bets Racetrack Wins Will Speed Showroom Sales

Ferrari, fresh from a series of Formula One wins, this week will test its costly participation in auto racing by launching a model aimed at ordinary, though well-heeled, drivers.

Home-Improvement Retailers Scramble to Restock in Florida

Home Depot, Lowe's and other home-improvement retailers are rushing supplies into Florida in Irma's wake in an effort critical to rebuilding efforts as well as their quarterly sales.

ComScore Plans Strategic Review Amid Sweeping Board Changes

ComScore Inc. said Monday that most of its board members will resign and it would complete a strategic review of the business amid pressure from shareholders over the media-analytics company's management and lack of transparency on finances.

An Undervalued New Player in the Energy Industry

The merger between GE's energy business and Baker Hughes has created a new company with more profitability levers to pull than peers while trading at a discount to them.

