Google Appeals Record EU Antitrust Fine

Alphabet's Google filed an appeal of the European Union's record $2.9 billion antitrust fine against the company for allegedly abusing the power of its dominant search engine.

Apple's iPhone Event: What You Need to Know

Apple on Tuesday will unveil the latest iPhones, Apple Watch and Apple TV. Here's what you need to know about the company's most important product event in years.

Equifax Hack Could Slow Down Fast Loans

The goal of digital lending in recent years has been to make credit decisions quickly, and cheaply. The Equifax data breach could force some lenders to hit the brakes.

Home-Improvement Retailers Scramble to Restock in Florida

Home Depot, Lowe's and other home-improvement retailers are rushing supplies into Florida in Irma's wake in an effort critical to rebuilding efforts as well as their quarterly sales.

ComScore Plans Strategic Review Amid Sweeping Board Changes

ComScore Inc. said Monday that most of its board members will resign and it would complete a strategic review of the business amid pressure from shareholders over the media-analytics company's management and lack of transparency on finances.

BP Files for New York IPO of Pipeline Assets

BP PLC is moving forward with plans to float some of its vast network of U.S. pipelines in a move that would spin out cash from the company's infrastructure assets across America.

U.K. Regulator Summons Standard Chartered Over Indonesian Bribery Allegations

The U.K. financial regulator has summoned Standard Chartered PLC officials to a meeting this week over a whistleblower's claims of misconduct at an Indonesian power plant builder owned by the bank, people familiar with the matter said.

U.S. Wireless Industry Is Finally Competitive, FCC Says

For the first time since 2009, the Federal Communications Commission has concluded there is "effective competition" in the U.S. wireless market.

Goldman Sachs' Edith Cooper To Leave Firm

Edith Cooper, Goldman Sachs's head of human resources and one of the highest-ranking black women on Wall Street, is leaving the firm at the end of the year.

Blackstone Prepares for IPO or Sale of Vivint

Blackstone is preparing for an initial public offering or sale of smart-home technology company Vivint, in what's shaping up to be a successful deal for the buyout giant.

