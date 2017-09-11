Hurricane Irma: Engineers to inspect Dolphins stadium for damage

Structural engineers will examine the Miami Dolphins’ home field, Hard Rock Stadium, to assess potential damage after Hurricane Irma passed though Florida last weekend, according to a source familiar with the situation.

The inspection will occur after a possible tornado was reported in the area during Irma. The person confirmed the planned inspection to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the Dolphins have not commented on the condition of the stadium. The team's complex in Davie, Florida appears to be fine in the wake of the storm, the person said.

Much of the concern regarding Irma’s impact on Hard Rock Stadium centered on the facility’s partial roof “canopy” and its ability to withstand the storm’s punishing winds. Designed to protect fans from the sun, the canopy was part of a $500 million renovation of the stadium.

A top Dolphins official told the Miami Herald last week that the team would bring in experts to ensure the stadium is structurally sound before reopening for use. The NFL rescheduled the Dolphins’ planned home game last Sunday to November due to Irma.

Another person said Marlins Park was being assessed. Photos posted on social meeting showed possible storm damage to the outer facade of the retractable roof.

The Dolphins evacuated from South Florida before the storm's arrival and will practice in Oxnard, California, this week to prepare for their delayed start of the season.

