French Economy to Sustain Growth in 3Q -- Bank of France

The French economy will grow 0.5% in the third quarter from the second, sustaining the pace of the first six months of the year, a survey by the Bank of France showed Monday.

Industrial production expanded slightly less quickly in August than in July, but growth in services activity was "robust" and activity in the construction sector increased "strongly," the central bank said in its monthly business survey.

The sentiment indicator in industry fell to 104 in August from 105 July. The sentiment indicators in services and construction improved by one point to 100 and 103 respectively. The long-term average for the indicators is 100.

September 11, 2017 02:51 ET (06:51 GMT)