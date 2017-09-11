Florida AG Pam Bondi: No mercy for looters

In the aftermath of Irma, state and local officials are stepping up efforts to stop looters. Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi responded to concerns from the state’s residents and business owners, introducing one of the state’s newest county sheriffs, “Our newly elected sheriff in Hillsborough County, Chad Chronister… he’s going to tell you he has no mercy for looters in our state.”

“Attorney General, you’re exactly right, there’s no tolerance for looters. There’s nothing that I think I despise more than people who want to victimize people who are already victims and we won’t tolerate it,” the sheriff told the FOX Business Network’s Neil Cavuto on Cavuto Coast to Coast.

Bondi reiterated the sheriff’s tough stance, telling Cavuto, “We will show no mercy to anyone taking advantage of Floridians in the face of a crisis.”

Cavuto raised concerns that some Florida residents may see the video of looters on news outlets and want to get home to protect their property. However, Bondi urged residents to stay away, responding, “Nothing is more important than your safety, your possessions can be replaced. There’s standing water everywhere, all over our state, so many people are without power, power lines are down. It is not safe to go back to your home throughout our state, you’ve got to listen to what each city’s chief and sheriff are telling you as to what to do.”