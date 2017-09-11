Fed's Yellen Met With Ivanka Trump in July

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen met with Ivanka Trump in July, according to the latest release of the central bank chief's monthly calendar.

Continue Reading Below

The Fed chairwoman had breakfast at the Fed with President Donald Trump's daughter and adviser on July 17.

A Federal Reserve spokesman declined to comment on the nature of the meeting. A spokesman for Ms. Trump didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ms. Trump in June tweeted a speech given by the central bank chairwoman at Brown University on female labor participation, quoting Ms. Yellen's remark that "too many women struggle to combine aspirations for work and family."

Ms. Trump has promoted issues concerning women and children as part of the administration's plan to revamp the tax code.

Write to Harriet Torry at harriet.torry@wsj.com

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 11, 2017 17:47 ET (21:47 GMT)