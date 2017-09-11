Consumer Companies Up Ahead of Retail Sales Data -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose as traders awaited signs of how the hurricane season has affected spending, with retail sales data expected later in the week. Home Depot and Lowe's said they were rushing supplies to Florida markets in anticipation of a rapid rebuilding effort there in the wake of Hurricane Irma. Wind damage was extensive on the Florida Keys, in southwest Florida where Irma made landfall, and around Miami, which endured tropical-storm force winds for much of Sunday. Federal emergency responders have come to depend on the home-improvement chains to help with the supply and distribution of vital equipment and power generators in the aftermath of natural disasters.
September 11, 2017 16:32 ET (20:32 GMT)