Amazon to launch new Fire TV devices with one doubling as an Echo

Amazon (AMZN) is set to launch two new Fire TV devices in October, according to a report from AFTVNews on Monday.

One of those devices will reportedly be a cube-shaped like Fire TV that has a built-in speaker and microphones and will essentially double as an Amazon Echo. The device will allow users to speak directly to their TV box to play movies, music, record TV shows, and check the weather.

The second device will be a cross between the existing Fire TV stick and Google Chromecast, which will have a dongle form factor that hangs off the bank of a TV.

Both devices will also be capable of supporting 4K of HDR video at 60fps. As far as price, the upgraded Fire TV stick will cost between $60 to $80 and the new cube TV will cost “north of $100,” AFTVnews reported.

Amazon did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.