T-Mobile to Test First 'Narrowband' Network

T-Mobile US says it will launch a nationwide internet-of-things network by mid-2018, setting an aggressive target for a market that has yet to generate much revenue by itself.

Equifax Customer Complaints Keep Piling Up

Equifax struggled over the weekend with its response to its massive data breach as consumers continued to criticize the credit-reporting company's efforts and cited ongoing problems with a website set up to help them.

SES Bets on New Fleet of Smaller Satellites

Satellite-services provider SES on Monday intends to announce a deal for a new fleet of smaller, easily reprogrammable Boeing satellites, reflecting widespread industry uncertainty about demand for global internet connectivity.

Nordstrom Tries On a New Look: Stores Without Merchandise

Nordstrom is opening a store where shoppers will be able to enjoy manicures, beer and on-site tailoring. Something it won't have: racks of clothes.

After a Slow Box-Office Summer, 'It' Shatters Records

Hollywood got a much-needed jolt after a disappointing summer as "It," the adaptation of Stephen King's 1986 novel, opened to a record-breaking $117.2 million at the box office.

Employees of Fintech Firm SoFi Allege Women Are Treated Improperly

Social Finance, a fintech company whose hard-charging ethos propelled it to success, is ensnared in the controversy over the workplace culture and treatment of women at Silicon Valley technology startups.

Former JBS Chairman Surrenders to Authorities

Joesley Batista, the former chairman of meatpacking giant JBS, turned himself over to Brazil's legal authorities Sunday after the country's Supreme Court approved his arrest for allegedly reneging on the terms of a plea-bargain agreement.

Apple's Trillion Dollar iPhone

Apple's market value has surged in anticipation of a strong cycle, which makes further upside more challenging.

How Kirkland Signature Became One of Costco's Biggest Success Stories

Costco has leveraged its Kirkland Signature label to attract shoppers and challenge manufacturers. Now generating about a quarter of the company's sales, the products offer a case study for retailers seeking to strengthen their own store brands.

Shift From DIY Renovations Hurts Paint Profits

With a strengthening housing market, low unemployment and rising incomes, homeowners forsake DIY projects and leave painting to the pros.

