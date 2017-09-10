T-Mobile to Test First 'Narrowband' Network

T-Mobile US says it will launch a nationwide internet-of-things network by mid-2018, setting an aggressive target for a market that has yet to generate much revenue by itself.

Equifax struggled over the weekend with its response to its massive data breach as consumers continued to criticize the credit-reporting company's efforts and cited ongoing problems with a website set up to help them.

Satellite-services provider SES on Monday intends to announce a deal for a new fleet of smaller, easily reprogrammable Boeing satellites, reflecting widespread industry uncertainty about demand for global internet connectivity.

Nordstrom is opening a store where shoppers will be able to enjoy manicures, beer and on-site tailoring. Something it won't have: racks of clothes.

Hollywood got a much-needed jolt after a disappointing summer as "It," the adaptation of Stephen King's 1986 novel, opened to a record-breaking $117.2 million at the box office.

Social Finance, a fintech company whose hard-charging ethos propelled it to success, is ensnared in the controversy over the workplace culture and treatment of women at Silicon Valley technology startups.

Joesley Batista, the former chairman of meatpacking giant JBS, turned himself over to Brazil's legal authorities Sunday after the country's Supreme Court approved his arrest for allegedly reneging on the terms of a plea-bargain agreement.

The former chairman of Brazilian meatpacking giant JBS, Joesley Batista, on Saturday offered to turn his passport over to legal authorities and has requested a hearing with the country's Supreme Court.

Consumers worried about potential damage to their personal-financial information criticized Equifax's early response to a massive hack that may have exposed the majority of American adults to harm.

Walt Disney Co. and Comcast Corp. are closing their Florida theme parks for at least two days in anticipation of Hurricane Irma, the companies said Friday.

