What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Federal law-enforcement authorities in New York are investigating whether Uber Technologies used software to interfere illegally with a competitor.

Bridgewater is poised to amass a huge investment fund in China, giving it the kind of clout that has largely eluded Western financial firms in that country.

Equifax came under fire over its early response to a data breach, as consumers, financial firms and regulators scrambled to assess the damage.

Facebook could spend as much as $1 billion on original shows in its drive to become a video hub.

Apple is gearing up for a big push to popularize augmented reality, launching new hardware and software in the coming weeks.

Amazon's decision to open a second headquarters could create a host of new strategic and managerial issues, experts say.

U.S. stocks notched weekly declines, with severe weather and tension between the U.S. and North Korea driving some of the biggest moves.

