Shares of telecommunications companies ticked down amid fears about media earnings.

Shares of cable operators remained under pressure a session after Comcast and Disney issued warnings on their quarterly earnings.

AT&T warned that Hurricane Irma could wreak havoc for its landline business in Southern Florida.

September 08, 2017 17:08 ET (21:08 GMT)