Sealand Capital, Partners Agree Licensing, Payment Services with WeChat

Sealand Capital Galaxy Ltd. (SCGL.LN) has signed an agreement to become a party to a licensed operator agency agreement of WeChat Pay services in Hong Kong.

The company engaged in the investment and acquisition of IT and social media businesses in the Asia-Pacific region said it will be collaborating with two partners, which will provide the licensing and payment gateway services.

WeChat is a mobile messenger app owned by Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd.

September 08, 2017 08:59 ET (12:59 GMT)