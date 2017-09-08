Stocks, Dollar Slide as Irma Bears Down, Korea Threat Lingers

Fallout from severe tropical storms and ongoing tensions between the U.S. and North Korea put major U.S. stock indexes, the dollar and U.S. government bond yields on track for weekly declines.

Hurricane Irma Barrels Toward Florida

Hurricane Irma left at least 19 people dead as the epic storm barreled toward Florida, with thousands of tourists trapped across several devastated islands in the Caribbean, parts of which now lay in the path of Hurricane Jose.

Huge Earthquake Strikes Mexico, at Least 32 Killed

A powerful 8.1-magnitude earthquake struck southern Mexico, damaging scores of homes and roads and setting off a series of small tsunamis.

Canada Jobless Rate in August Drops to Post-Crisis Low

Canada added jobs in August and its unemployment rate fell for a third-straight month to a fresh postcrisis low, even though full-time employment declined steeply in the month.

ECB Will Have Trouble Getting Out of Strong Euro Bind

The European Central Bank looks set to decide in October on how its bond-buying program will change in 2018. Looming over the proceedings is the surging euro.

Dollar Deepens Dive as Caution on Currency Grows

The dollar was hit by fresh selling in Asian trading Friday, a day after notching a 2 1/2 -year low, as reasons for caution on the currency continued to mount.

Global Oil Prices Diverge in Harvey's Wake

Oil prices were mixed, as Brent extended a week of steady gains but U.S. crude remained stuck at pre-Hurricane Harvey levels.

Fed's Dudley Touts Gradual Rate Rises

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley shrugged off weak inflation data in a speech Thursday and called for more rate rises, citing ongoing economic strength.

ITG Executive Withdraws as Candidate for SEC Role

The top candidate to run the Securities and Exchange Commission's division that oversees stock exchanges and most trading firms has withdrawn from consideration.

Miners Risk Falling Down Same Old Hole

Mining firms are riding high as metal prices touch their loftiest levels in years. But rebounding investment in copper and iron mines could spell trouble next year.

