Stocks, Dollar Slide as Irma Bears Down, Korea Threat Lingers

The dollar continued to slide, while global stocks mostly edged lower, amid ongoing jitters over geopolitical risks and extreme weather in the U.S.

Thousands Evacuate as Irma Churns Toward U.S.

Authorities ordered more than 650,000 people to evacuate the Miami area as Hurricane Irma churned toward a possible collision with the mainland U.S. and killed at least 11 people in the Caribbean.

Huge Earthquake Strikes Mexico, at Least 15 Killed

A massive earthquake hit off the coast of southern Mexico, killing at least 15 people, damaging scores of homes and roads and setting off tsunami warnings.

Canada Jobless Rate in August Drops to Post-Crisis Low

Canada added jobs in August and its unemployment rate fell for a third-straight month to a fresh postcrisis low, even though full-time employment declined steeply in the month.

ECB Will Have Trouble Getting Out of Strong Euro Bind

The European Central Bank looks set to decide in October on how its bond-buying program will change in 2018. Looming over the proceedings is the surging euro.

Dollar Deepens Dive as Caution on Currency Grows

The dollar was hit by fresh selling in Asian trading Friday, a day after notching a 2 1/2 -year low, as reasons for caution on the currency continued to mount.

Global Oil Prices Diverge in Harvey's Wake

Oil prices were mixed, as Brent extended a week of steady gains but U.S. crude remained stuck at pre-Hurricane Harvey levels.

Fed's Dudley Touts Gradual Rate Rises

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley shrugged off weak inflation data in a speech Thursday and called for more rate rises, citing ongoing economic strength.

Miners Risk Falling Down Same Old Hole

Mining firms are riding high as metal prices touch their loftiest levels in years. But rebounding investment in copper and iron mines could spell trouble next year.

Chinese Exports Grow Again

China's economy got another boost from foreign trade last month, with exports posting modest growth, though the recent surge in the yuan's value is starting to weigh on Chinese exporters.

