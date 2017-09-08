Many Global Stock Markets Are Lower

Many Asia-Pacific equity markets were lower, with China and Hong Kong the exceptions, as risk appetite was tepid due to worries about a massive storm nearing the U.S.

China Strengthens Yuan Guidance for 10th Straight Day

China's central bank has set a stronger "fix" for the yuan against the dollar for 10 sessions in row, the longest such streak since early 2011.

Chinese Exports Grow for Sixth Straight Month

China's exports grew for a sixth straight month in August, though the pace suggests growth in external demand for products and components may be softening.

Japan's GDP Growth Revised Lower on Softer Capex

Japan's economy grew at a slower pace than initially estimated in the April-June quarter, as weaker business investment pushed down the pace of expansion.

Fed's Dudley Touts Gradual Rate Rises

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley shrugged off weak inflation data in a speech Thursday and called for more rate rises, citing ongoing economic strength.

Low Inflation Gives Fed Pause on Raising Rates Again This Year

Stubbornly low inflation readings are giving Federal Reserve officials second thoughts about whether they will be in a position to raise short-term interest rates again this year.

Fed's Mester: Further Gradual Rate Increases Will Be Needed

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland president Loretta Mester said the Fed's plans to begin to shrink its massive portfolio of bonds and other assets pose less of a risk to a spike in long-term Treasury yields than current political uncertainty.

France's Macron Takes EU Renewal Push to Greece

The European Union will crumble if it isn't overhauled, French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday in Athens, attempting to reinvigorate his call for greater sharing of financial burdens in the eurozone.

U.K. Hunts the Holy Grail of Frictionless Trade

The big economic question for the U.K.'s Brexit negotiators, Stephen Fidler writes, is how free British companies will be to sell goods and services inside the EU after Brexit without confronting new bureaucratic hurdles?

Senate Passes Bill on Storm Aid, Debt Limit and Spending

President Donald Trump signaled he was open to making more deals with Democrats despite anger from fellow Republicans over a bipartisan agreement that passed the Senate Thursday yoking hurricane aid to an extension of the government's ability to borrow.

