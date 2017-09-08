Consumers Blast Equifax's Hack Response

Consumers worried about potential damage to their personal-financial information criticized Equifax's early response to a massive hack that may have exposed the majority of American adults to harm.

Goldman Sachs Head of Commodities Trading to Leave Firm

Goldman Sachs Group's commodities head Greg Agran will leave the firm following a slump in the division, which trades oil, gold and other goods.

Fed Reports U.S. Consumer Credit Increased by $18.50 Billion in July

Outstanding consumer credit rose by $18.50 billion in July from the prior month, climbing at a 5.9% seasonally adjusted annual rate, the Federal Reserve said.

Wells Fargo's Year of Scandal Stretches On

A year after Wells Fargo's sales-practices scandal erupted, the bank has changed its leadership and lost valuable ground to rivals. Yet executives still face an array of legal challenges that may take months if not years to sort out.

Fed's Dudley Touts Gradual Rate Rises

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley shrugged off weak inflation data in a speech Thursday and called for more rate rises, citing ongoing economic strength.

Low Inflation Gives Fed Pause on Raising Rates Again This Year

Stubbornly low inflation readings are giving Federal Reserve officials second thoughts about whether they will be in a position to raise short-term interest rates again this year.

Paramount Pictures Hasn't Received Funds from Financing Deal with Chinese Partners

Viacom Inc.'s Paramount Pictures has received none of the money it is owed by two Chinese partners in a $1 billion co-financing deal signed in January, the studio's chief executive says.

Why Insurers Are More Exposed to Cars Than Homes in Harvey's Wake

For many of America's personal-line insurance companies, the biggest hit from Hurricane Harvey will be car policies, not homes.

What Homeowners Insurance Won't Cover If a Hurricane Hits

Having homeowners insurance is no guarantee against major losses for those who live in Hurricane Irma's path.

Hurricane Irma Tests Risk-Reward of Catastrophe-Bond Market

Yield-chasing investors have taken on more risk for less potential return in cat bonds; now those investments are at risk.

