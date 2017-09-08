Struggling Venezuela Asks Russia to Restructure Its Debt

Russia said Venezuela has asked to restructure its debt, underscoring the Latin American country's financial woes and its reliance on the Kremlin.

Oil Prices Drop Ahead of Hurricane Irma

Oil prices fell on Friday as uncertainty gripped the market over the potential impact of Hurricane Irma as it approached the U.S.

Glencore, Qatar Sell 14% Stake in Rosneft to Chinese Energy Company

Glencore and Qatar have agreed to sell the bulk of their nearly 20% stake in Russian state-controlled oil giant Rosneft to a Chinese energy company in a deal worth about $9 billion.

Trustee: Exide Colluding With Insurers to Avoid Toxic Damages

A Vernon, Calif., lead-acid battery recycling plant shut down years ago due to toxic emissions, is a continuing trouble spot for community residents, regulators and Exide Technologies, its former operator.

Gas Shortage in Florida Gets Worse as Drivers Flee Irma

Florida gasoline stations are rapidly running out of fuel as drivers try to flee before a possible onslaught by Hurricane Irma.

Trump Offers to Mediate Dispute Between Qatar and Arab Neighbors

President Donald Trump said he would be willing to serve as a mediator between Qatar and Arab countries that accuse it of supporting terrorism, amplifying his administration's effort to end a stalemate.

Natural Gas Settles Lower as Forecasts Call for Cooler Weather

Natural gas settled lower Thursday amid cooler weather forecasts after government data showed that stockpiles increased by roughly the amount analysts were expecting.

Thousands Evacuate as Irma Churns Toward U.S.

Authorities ordered more than 650,000 people to evacuate the Miami area as Hurricane Irma churned toward a possible collision with the mainland U.S. and killed at least 11 people in the Caribbean.

Diesel Gets a Boost After Hurricane Harvey

The price of diesel futures has risen roughly 10% since Harvey tore into the U.S. Gulf Coast and shut down refineries and ports. This has contributed to a shortfall of the fuel in Europe, a region with massive diesel appetites for passenger cars.

U.S. Oil Supplies Rise Sharply After Hurricane Harvey

U.S. inventories of crude oil surged by 4.6 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 1 as refinery outages due to hurricane Harvey sharply reduced demand for oil, according to EIA data.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2017 16:15 ET (20:15 GMT)