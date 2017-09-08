Global Oil Prices Diverge in Harvey's Wake

Continue Reading Below

Oil prices were mixed, as Brent extended a week of steady gains but U.S. crude remained stuck at pre-Hurricane Harvey levels.

Miners Risk Falling Down Same Old Hole

Mining firms are riding high as metal prices touch their loftiest levels in years. But rebounding investment in copper and iron mines could spell trouble next year.

Gas Shortage in Florida Gets Worse as Drivers Flee Irma

Florida gasoline stations are rapidly running out of fuel as drivers try to flee before a possible onslaught by Hurricane Irma.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Trump Offers to Mediate Dispute Between Qatar and Arab Neighbors

President Donald Trump said he would be willing to serve as a mediator between Qatar and Arab countries that accuse it of supporting terrorism, amplifying his administration's effort to end a stalemate.

Natural Gas Settles Lower as Forecasts Call for Cooler Weather

Natural gas settled lower Thursday amid cooler weather forecasts after government data showed that stockpiles increased by roughly the amount analysts were expecting.

Hurricane Irma Hits Caribbean, Heads Toward Florida

Authorities ordered more than 650,000 people to evacuate the Miami area as Hurricane Irma churned toward a possible collision with the mainland U.S. and killed at least 11 people in the Caribbean.

Diesel Gets a Boost After Hurricane Harvey

The price of diesel futures has risen roughly 10% since Harvey tore into the U.S. Gulf Coast and shut down refineries and ports. This has contributed to a shortfall of the fuel in Europe, a region with massive diesel appetites for passenger cars.

U.S. Oil Supplies Rise Sharply After Hurricane Harvey

U.S. inventories of crude oil surged by 4.6 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 1 as refinery outages due to hurricane Harvey sharply reduced demand for oil, according to EIA data.

Big Rig Orders Rise as Trucking Outlook Brightens

Heavy-duty truck orders accelerated for the third straight month amid growing confidence in the strengthening freight market.

Mexico's Annual Inflation Hits 16-Year High

Mexico's annual inflation accelerated in line with expectations in August, hitting its highest level in more than 16 years, mainly due to increases for gasoline and some agricultural and food prices.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)