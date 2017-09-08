Consumers Blast Equifax's Hack Response

Continue Reading Below

Consumers worried about potential damage to their personal-financial information criticized Equifax's early response to a massive hack that may have exposed the majority of American adults to harm.

Uber Faces FBI Probe Over Program Targeting Rival Lyft

Federal law-enforcement authorities in New York are investigating whether Uber used software to interfere illegally with its competitors, according to people familiar with the investigation, adding to legal pressures facing the embattled ride-hailing company.

Facebook Taps Former Chinese Official to Woo Beijing on Access

Facebook has hired a veteran executive and former Chinese official for a new position leading its government relations here, in another sign it is escalating efforts to regain access to China.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Kraft Heinz Shakes Up Leadership

Kraft Heinz is shuffling some of its top leaders as the packaged-food maker works to lift U.S. sales and continue cost-cutting efforts.

Glencore, Qatar Sell 14% Stake in Rosneft to Chinese Energy Company

Glencore and Qatar have agreed to sell the bulk of their nearly 20% stake in Russian state-controlled oil giant Rosneft to a Chinese energy company in a deal worth about $9 billion.

Kroger Shares Fall on Profit Drop

Kroger Co.'s profit fell sharply as the nation's largest supermarket chain slashed prices and invested in new technology to keep up with rising competition among grocers.

Apple Aims to Take Augmented Reality Mainstream

Apple Inc. is gearing up for a push to popularize augmented reality, launching new hardware and software in the coming weeks that would make it easier to use the new technology.

Wells Fargo's Year of Scandal Stretches On

A year after Wells Fargo's sales-practices scandal erupted, the bank has changed its leadership and lost valuable ground to rivals. Yet executives still face an array of legal challenges that may take months if not years to sort out.

Amazon's New Challenge: Making Two Headquarters Seem Like One

Amazon's decision to open a second headquarters in North America could create a host of new strategic and managerial issues for the company, experts say.

HNA Executive Touts Opaque Conglomerate's Transparency

A top executive of HNA Group said the acquisitive Chinese conglomerate has "nothing to hide" regarding its ownership structure, which has drawn questions from bankers and clients in recent weeks.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)