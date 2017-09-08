Equifax Data Breach Potentially Affected 143 Million in U.S.

Credit-reporting firm Equifax said that hackers gained access to personal information of about 143 million U.S. consumers, including Social Security numbers and driver's license numbers.

Uber Faces FBI Probe Over Program Targeting Rival Lyft

Federal law-enforcement authorities in New York are investigating whether Uber used software to interfere illegally with its competitors, according to people familiar with the investigation, adding to legal pressures facing the embattled ride-hailing company.

Facebook Taps Former Chinese Official to Woo Beijing on Access

Facebook has hired a veteran executive and former Chinese official for a new position leading its government relations here, in another sign it is escalating efforts to regain access to China.

Wells Fargo's Year of Scandal Stretches On

A year after Wells Fargo's sales-practices scandal erupted, the bank has changed its leadership and lost valuable ground to rivals. Yet executives still face an array of legal challenges that may take months if not years to sort out.

Amazon's New Challenge: Making Two Headquarters Seem Like One

Amazon's decision to open a second headquarters in North America could create a host of new strategic and managerial issues for the company, experts say.

HNA Executive Touts Opaque Conglomerate's Transparency

A top executive of HNA Group said the acquisitive Chinese conglomerate has "nothing to hide" regarding its ownership structure, which has drawn questions from bankers and clients in recent weeks.

A Small Bet Is Reaping Big Gains for Samsung

Samsung, one of the world's biggest makers of display panels, is set to reap large rewards this year by betting on the right mobile display technology.

Facebook Is Willing to Spend Big in Video Push

Facebook is loosening its purse strings in its drive to become a major hub for video. The social-media giant is willing to spend as much as $1 billion to cultivate original shows for its platform.

SoftBank Fund Raises Bet on Indian Hotel-Booking Startup

SoftBank's Vision Fund is leading a fresh $250 million round of investment in Indian hotel-booking company OYO, the latest bet from the world's largest technology fund.

Australian Firm Plans Singapore's First Euro-Denominated IPO

Cromwell Property Group is hoping the subsidiary's float attracts investors seeking exposure to the strengthening European currency.

September 08, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)