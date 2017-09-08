Equifax Data Breach Potentially Affected 143 Million in U.S.

Continue Reading Below

Credit-reporting firm Equifax said that hackers gained access to personal information of about 143 million U.S. consumers, including Social Security numbers and driver's license numbers.

5 Ways to Protect Your Finances After Equifax Data Breach

For those who think their information may have been breached, checking credit reports and other steps can protect their data.

A Videogame Maker Ready for a Fight

Japanese game maker Capcom missed the switch to mobile but is catching up, which could boost the stock.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

FDA Warns Pfizer's Meridian Unit on EpiPen Oversight, Quality Issues

The Food and Drug Administration issued a scathing warning letter to a Pfizer unit that manufactures the emergency auto-injector EpiPen, saying the company "failed to thoroughly investigate" product failures even when fatalities occurred.

New Mexico Sues Drugmakers, Distributors Over Opioid Crisis

New Mexico sued several major pharmaceutical companies and wholesale drug distributors on Thursday, arguing the corporations are partly to blame for rampant opioid addiction rates in the state.

Gymboree Reorganization Plan Wins Court Approval

Gymboree Corp. won court approval to put its reorganization plan into effect less than three months after seeking bankruptcy protection.

Teamsters Replace Their UPS Negotiator Before Contract Talks

The Teamsters union replaced its lead negotiator representing United Parcel Service Inc. workers ahead of contract talks to begin in October, exposing a rift within the powerful labor group.

Twitter Is Expected to Brief Senate Panel on Activity by Russians

The top Democrat on the Senate committee probing Moscow's interference in the 2016 presidential election said he expects Twitter to brief the panel soon on any Russian activity on its social-media platform during the campaign.

RadioShack Reorganization Clears First Court Hurdle

RadioShack is moving ahead with a reorganization that will save a sliver of the former electronics retailing icon.

Disney to Include 'Star Wars,' Marvel Movies on New Streaming Service

Disney intends to offer its Marvel and "Star Wars" properties through the subscription video service it is planning to launch in 2019, rather than renewing a deal with Netflix.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2017 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)