Direct Line Appoints Penny James to Succeed CFO John Reizenstein

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG.LN) on Friday named Penny James to succeed John Reizenstein as chief financial officer of the group.

The insurer said Ms. James will join the company as CFO-designate and the board as an executive director on Nov. 1. She will succeed Mr. Reizenstein when he steps down as CFO and executive director on March 1, 2018.

Ms. James is currently group chief risk officer and executive director at financial services group Prudential PLC (PRU.LN). Prudential confirmed Friday that she will be leaving both roles on Sept. 30.

Also Friday, car insurance provider Admiral Group PLC (ADM.LN) said that following Ms. James' appointment, she will step down as a non-executive director of Admiral on Sept. 8.

September 08, 2017 05:16 ET (09:16 GMT)