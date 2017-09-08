Correction to Qualcomm Apple Manufacturers Lawsuit Story

A federal judge Friday denied Qualcomm Inc.'s motion for a preliminary injunction in its lawsuit against Apple Inc.'s leading manufacturers, allowing the manufacturers to continue withholding royalty payments as the case continues. "Qualcomm Loses Bid to Dismiss Apple Manufacturers' Suit Over Royalties -- Update," published at 4:23 p.m. ET, incorrectly stated the judge denied Qualcomm's motion to dismiss the suit in the headline and first paragraph. The judge denied Qualcomm's motion for a preliminary injunction. The error also appeared in an earlier version of the story published at 1:51 p.m. ET
Continue Reading Below
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 08, 2017 20:10 ET (00:10 GMT)