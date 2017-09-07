Unilever Buys Pukka Herbs for Undisclosed Sum

Unilever PLC (ULVR.LN) said Thursday that it has bought organic herbal tea business Pukka Herbs Ltd. for an undisclosed sum.

The household consumer products firm, whose brands include Dove, Domestos and Hellmann's, said Pukka's strong values and clear purpose aligns with its own sustainable growth model.

Pukka Herbs was founded in 2001 by Tim Westwell and Sebastian Pole. With its use of certified, organic and ethically-sourced ingredients, Pukka says that its health and wellness philosophy centers around benefiting people, plants and planet.

