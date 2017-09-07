Tech Higher on Growth Expectations -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies rose slightly on optimism about global growth as the European Central Bank upgraded its view of the eurozone economy.

Amazon.com said it plans to open a second headquarters in North America that will house up to 50,000 employees and cost $5 billion to build and operate.

GoPro shares rose after the maker of helmet cameras said it will be profitable on an adjusted basis in the third quarter, defying expectations for more losses.

September 07, 2017 17:08 ET (21:08 GMT)