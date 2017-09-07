Statoil Acquires Exploration Licenses in South Africa

Norway's Statoil ASA (STL.OS) Thursday said without giving financial details that it has a acquired a 35% interest in oil exploration right 12/3/252 Transkei-Algoa, offshore South Africa from ExxonMobil Exploration and Production South Africa Ltd, part of Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM).

Statoil also said it has completed the acquisition 90% interest and operatorship in the Exploration Right 12/3/257 East Algoa from OK Energy Ltd, also without giving financial details.

"These transactions strengthen Statoil's position in South Africa and our long-term exploration portfolio," said Nick Maden, senior vice president for exploration in the southern hemisphere.

