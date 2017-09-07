Oil Rises Ahead of Expected Fall in U.S. Gasoline Stocks

Oil prices edged higher Thursday ahead of U.S. stocks data, which is expected to show a sharp fall in gasoline inventories after tropical storm Harvey caused refinery shutdowns in Texas.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.8% to $54.63 a barrel on London's ICE Futures exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were trading up 0.2% at $49.24 a barrel.

Oil prices have climbed this week as some U.S. Gulf Coast refineries restarted operations, boosting demand for crude, after Harvey brought a chunk of the country's refining industry to a halt at the end of August.

"One of the impacts of the hurricane and the related refinery shutdowns is a fall in product inventories and a rise in crude stocks," said Tamas Varga at brokerage PVM.

Traders and analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect on average to see U.S. gasoline stockpiles to have fallen by 5.7 million barrels and distillate stockpiles to be down 3.5 million barrels in the week ended Sept. 1.

Oil inventories are expected to have risen by 5 million barrels due to the slowdown in demand caused by disruptions to refineries.

Industry group the American Petroleum Institute reported Wednesday that U.S. crude supplies rose 2.8 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 1, but that gasoline stockpiles fell by 2.5 million barrels.

Investors were also monitoring the development of tropical storm Irma which is heading toward Florida, a state which unlike Texas doesn't have refineries, but where oil demand could be affected.

"The issue in relation to the oil market isn't so much the ability to produce or refine, but simply the possibility that consumer behavior at the pump will veer toward precautionary buying, I wouldn't be surprised if you have long queues at gas stations and the possible development of shortages in some areas," said Harry Tchilinguirian, head of commodity strategy at BNP Paribas.

Analysts noted the official end of the U.S. driving season on Sept. 4 marks the seasonal drop-off in gasoline demand which could put downward pressure on oil prices.

Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock--the benchmark gasoline contract--rose 0.2% to $1.68 a gallon. ICE gas oil changed hands at $523.75 a metric ton, up $3.75 from the previous settlement.

Write to Sarah McFarlane at sarah.mcfarlane@wsj.com

September 07, 2017 06:22 ET (10:22 GMT)