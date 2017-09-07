Low Inflation Gives Fed Pause on Raising Rates Again This Year
Stubbornly low inflation readings are giving Federal Reserve officials second thoughts about whether they will be in a position to raise short-term interest rates again this year.
Financial Stocks Slide, Along With Treasury Yields
Shares of financial companies sagged under the pressure of falling bond yields and the threat of Hurricane Irma, weighing on major stock indexes. The Dow industrials declined 0.1%.
ECB Weighs Ending Stimulus as Fed Calibrates Its Easy Money Stance
The European Central Bank is likely to announce plans next month for phasing out the bond-buying program that has helped reinvigorate the eurozone economy, while the U.S. Federal Reserve is weighing how aggressively to retreat from its own easy money policies.
Senate Passes Bill on Storm Aid, Debt Limit and Spending
The Senate approved a contentious deal struck between President Donald Trump and Democratic leaders that rolled together emergency relief for Harvey victims with a short-term extension of the government's funding and its borrowing limit.
Fed's Mester: Further Gradual Rate Increases Will Be Needed
Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland president Loretta Mester said the Fed's plans to begin to shrink its massive portfolio of bonds and other assets pose less of a risk to a spike in long-term Treasury yields than current political uncertainty.
How Hurricane Harvey Will Ripple Through the U.S. Economy
Hurricane Harvey will distort measures of the U.S. economy in the weeks and months ahead, making it more difficult for economists and policy makers to gauge its trajectory at a sensitive time for the Federal Reserve.
Three Dangerous Words for an Investor: Inflation Is Dead
If policy makers and economists can't explain convincingly why inflation is where it is, why are investors putting so much faith in their forecasts of where it will go?
WSJ Survey: Economists Expect Next Fed Rate Increase in December
Most economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect the Federal Reserve to next raise interest rates in December, and most said Janet Yellen should get a second term as the central bank's chairwoman.
Gas Shortage in Florida Gets Worse as Drivers Flee Irma
Florida gasoline stations are rapidly running out of fuel as drivers try to flee before a possible onslaught by Hurricane Irma.
ECB's Draghi Sends Euro on a Wild Ride
The euro ended the European trading day up by nearly 1% Thursday, after the European Central Bank raised its growth forecasts, triggering a volatile ride for a currency that has appreciated rapidly this year.
