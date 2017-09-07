Stocks Slip as Hurricane Irma Threatens U.S.

Shares of financial companies sagged under the pressure of falling bond yields and the threat of Hurricane Irma, weighing on major stock indexes. The Dow industrials declined 0.2%.

Mario Draghi Says ECB Held Talks on Future of Stimulus

The European Central Bank is likely to announce plans for phasing out its bond-buying program next month, bank President Mario Draghi signaled, taking a tentative step toward withdrawing a controversial stimulus tool that has helped reinvigorate the eurozone economy but also sparked fierce opposition in its largest member, Germany.

Senate Passes Bill on Storm Aid, Debt Limit and Spending

The Senate approved a contentious deal struck between President Donald Trump and Democratic leaders that rolled together emergency relief for Harvey victims with a short-term extension of the government's funding and its borrowing limit.

Fed's Mester: Further Gradual Rate Increases Will Be Needed

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland president Loretta Mester said the Fed's plans to begin to shrink its massive portfolio of bonds and other assets pose less of a risk to a spike in long-term Treasury yields than current political uncertainty.

WSJ Survey: Economists Expect Next Fed Rate Increase in December

Most economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect the Federal Reserve to next raise interest rates in December, and most said Janet Yellen should get a second term as the central bank's chairwoman.

Gas Shortage in Florida Gets Worse as Drivers Flee Irma

Florida gasoline stations are rapidly running out of fuel as drivers try to flee from hurricane Irma.

ECB's Draghi Sends Euro on a Wild Ride

The euro ended the European trading day up by nearly 1% Thursday, after the European Central Bank raised its growth forecasts, triggering a volatile ride for a currency that has appreciated rapidly this year.

U.S. Second-Quarter Productivity Rose at Revised 1.5% Rate

U.S. worker productivity grew faster than initially estimated in the second quarter, though it has remained sluggish during the slow but sturdy economic expansion.

U.S. Jobless Claims Jumped as Harvey Hit Gulf Coast

The number of Americans applying for new unemployment benefits jumped last week as Hurricane Harvey pounded Houston and the Gulf Coast.

Trump Banking-Oversight Nominees Clear Hurdle

The Senate Banking Committee advanced two Trump administration banking-oversight nominees: Randal Quarles to be Federal Reserve vice chairman for banking supervision, and Joseph Otting to be comptroller of the currency.

