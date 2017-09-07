Oil Pares Losses After Data Show Gasoline Stockpiles Fell After Harvey

Continue Reading Below

Oil prices pared losses to trade around unchanged after U.S. data showed that oil stockpiles rose and gasoline stockpiles fell after Harvey hit the Gulf Coast, as analysts had anticipated.

Gas Shortage in Florida Gets Worse as Drivers Flee Irma

Florida gasoline stations are rapidly running out of fuel as drivers try to flee before a possible onslaught by Hurricane Irma.

U.S. Oil Supplies Rise Sharply After Hurricane Harvey

U.S. inventories of crude oil surged by 4.6 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 1 as refinery outages due to hurricane Harvey sharply reduced demand for oil, according to EIA data.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Natural Gas Lower as Forecasts Call for Cooler Weather

Natural gas settled lower amid cooler weather forecasts after government data showed that stockpiles increased by roughly the amount analysts were expecting.

Diesel Gets a Boost After Hurricane Harvey

The price of diesel futures has risen roughly 10% since Harvey tore into the U.S. Gulf Coast and shut down refineries and ports. This has contributed to a shortfall of the fuel in Europe, a region with massive diesel appetites for passenger cars.

Hurricane Irma Hits Caribbean, Heads Toward Florida

Hurricane Irma threatened more West Indian islands after killing at least seven people in the Caribbean and sparking widespread power outages in Puerto Rico, as forecasts put the powerful storm on a possible collision course with Florida and other Southern states.

Big Rig Orders Rise as Trucking Outlook Brightens

Heavy-duty truck orders accelerated for the third straight month amid growing confidence in the strengthening freight market.

Mexico's Annual Inflation Hits 16-Year High

Mexico's annual inflation accelerated in line with expectations in August, hitting its highest level in more than 16 years, mainly due to increases for gasoline and some agricultural and food prices.

Qatar Opens Port to Ease Blockade

Qatar, faced with dwindling supplies of essentials such as food, has formally opened a major seaport, which will help the tiny Gulf state secure imports after Arab neighbors cut off key trade routes in an intensifying diplomatic standoff.

Sempra Gets Bankruptcy Court Approval of Oncor Deal

Sempra Energy took a step forward Wednesday in its pursuit of Oncor, the electricity transmissions business that has had takeover offers from a series of suitors, including Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Energy.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 07, 2017 16:15 ET (20:15 GMT)